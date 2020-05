VIDEO: Our daily video preview gets you caught up on what's happening.

Good morning and happy Friday Campbell River and area!

On today’s Mirror Morning, we look forward to the Victoria Day long weekend and the re-opening of parks and trails, but remind people to keep up with social distancing and to be careful when venturing outdoors.

B.C. has been doing well with flattening the curve, but it won’t take much to undo the progress we’ve made. Take care and be safe out there.

