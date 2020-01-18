Minus two-degree weather a warm welcome following cold snap in Chilliwack

The temperature was minus two degrees Celsius, fresh snow had fallen the night before, and it’s the weekend.
It was the perfect mix for kids (and grown-ups) to grab their sleds, hike up a hill, and slide down it. And that’s exactly what people were doing outside the Chilliwack Coliseum and other slippery slopes around Chilliwack on Saturday.
The temperature was a warm welcome following record-breaking lows of -13 degrees earlier in the week.
According to Environment Canada, the forecast calls for rain this evening with temperatures continuing to rise with a high of four degrees on Sunday, and a balmy 10 degrees Monday.
Rain is expected throughout most of next week.
Â
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism