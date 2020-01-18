Minus two-degree weather a warm welcome following cold snap in Chilliwack

People flocked to the hills Saturday, sleds in hand, to take in some snowy fun in Chilliwack

Mark VanderVeen and his five-year-old daughter Sophia shout with joy while sledding down the hill outside the Chilliwack Coliseum on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

The temperature was minus two degrees Celsius, fresh snow had fallen the night before, and it’s the weekend.

It was the perfect mix for kids (and grown-ups) to grab their sleds, hike up a hill, and slide down it. And that’s exactly what people were doing outside the Chilliwack Coliseum and other slippery slopes around Chilliwack on Saturday.

The temperature was a warm welcome following record-breaking lows of -13 degrees earlier in the week.

READ MORE: Record-breaking cold and snow in Chilliwack hindering waste collection and travel

According to Environment Canada, the forecast calls for rain this evening with temperatures continuing to rise with a high of four degrees on Sunday, and a balmy 10 degrees Monday.

Rain is expected throughout most of next week.

RELATED: IN PHOTOS – Snow, record-breaking low temperatures hit Chilliwack

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.