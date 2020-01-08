Minor injuries reported in three-vehicle crash near Qualicum Beach

Accident took place on Highway 19 near Higson Road

No one was seriously injured in a three-vehicle collision that happened on Highway 19 near Higson Road in Qualicum Beach on Tuesday night.

Oceanside RCMP along with emergency personnel attended the accident at around 9 p.m. According to RCMP, it was a rear-ender pileup.

All the occupants in the vehicles are from the Parksville Qualicum Beach area and suffered minor injuries. The ambulance was declined.

The two vehicles needed to be towed while the third was able to be driven.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

