Minor injuries reported after car rear-ended on Friday

Emergency services personnel responded to a motor vehicle incident on Friday evening in Cranbrook.

A two vehicle collision resulted in minor injuries on Friday, according to RCMP.

A grey ford pickup truck travelling westbound had rear-ended a blue Volkswagon that had stopped to turn right into a parking lot.

The Volkswagon was spun 180 degrees and suffered major structural damage, while the pickup truck continued westbound, crossed Van Horn St. and wedged betweene a tree and a lamp post on a grassy bank beside the railroad tracks.

Two occupants of the Volkswagon and single occupant of the pickup truck were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police continue to investigate, but do not believe alcohol to be a factor in the incident.