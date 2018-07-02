Minor injuries reported after car rear-ended on Friday

A two vehicle collision resulted in minor injuries on Friday, according to Cranbrook RCMP.

On June 29, at approx 5:30 pm, police and emergency services responded to a collision at the intersection of 2nd St N and Van Horne St N in Cranbrook.

A grey Ford pickup truck was westbound on 2nd St N when it rear ended a blue Volkswagon that had stopped to turn right into a parking lot. The Volkswagon was spun 180 degrees and received major structural damage. The pickup truck continued westbound, crossed Van Horne St and wedged between a tree and a lamppost. Both occupants of the Volkswagon and the single occupant of the pickup suffered minor injuries and attended the hospital for treatment.

Police are currently investigating but do not believe alcohol to be a factor in the collision.