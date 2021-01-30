First responders were on the scene of an accident at Rosehill Street and Holly Avenue on Jan. 30. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

Minor injuries in Rosehill Street-Holly Avenue accident in Nanaimo

Driver didn't have licence, but remained on scene, says first responder

Minor injuries were sustained in a two-vehicle accident in Nanaimo this afternoon.

First responders were called out to a motor vehicle incident, involving a Chrysler sedan and an Acura SUV, at Holly Avenue and Rosehill Street at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 30.

Capt. Jason Battie, of Nanaimo Fire Rescue, said minor injuries were sustained, but none that required attention at a hospital.

One of the drivers didn’t have their licence, Battie said, but remained on scene.

Two tow trucks assisted in removing the vehicles, according to Battie.

