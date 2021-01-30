Minor injuries in Rosehill Street-Holly Avenue accident in Nanaimo

Driver didn't have licence, but remained on scene, says first responder

First responders were on the scene of an accident at Rosehill Street and Holly Avenue on Jan. 30. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

Minor injuries were sustained in a two-vehicle accident in Nanaimo this afternoon.

First responders were called out to a motor vehicle incident, involving a Chrysler sedan and an Acura SUV, at Holly Avenue and Rosehill Street at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 30.

Capt. Jason Battie, of Nanaimo Fire Rescue, said minor injuries were sustained, but none that required attention at a hospital.

One of the drivers didn’t have their licence, Battie said, but remained on scene.

Two tow trucks assisted in removing the vehicles, according to Battie.

