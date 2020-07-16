Minor hockey in Penticton to hit the ice in September

Penticton Minor Hockey Association’s July 31, 2020 registration deadline is fast approaching. Organizers say registration numbers are, so far, lower than average this year. (File photo)

Hockey families best act quick if they plan on hitting the ice with the Penticton Minor Hockey Association (PMHA) in the fall.

The association’s July 31 registration deadline is fast approaching.

READ MORE: NHL, players take collaborative approach in bid to resume

The association is currently experiencing lower than average registration numbers, said coach coordinator, Jason Wild.

“Registration numbers are a little bit low compared to year over year,” said Wild. “I think a lot of people are just worried what’s going to look like with COVID and all that.”

While team sports may seem like an afterthought after the past few months, Wild says he can ensure that teams will be on the ice come September.

Although this season will likely look different than past years, Wild has no doubt that hitting the ice will offer a much-needed return to normalcy for youth and their families.

He says their association has gone to great lengths to ensure to the return to play is safe and follows all guidelines put in place by Hockey Canada and local health authorities.

PMHA organizers have been frequently communicating with Hockey Canada to make sure that the return to play is done safely and correctly.

Despite the registration deadline being two weeks away as of today (June 15), the association has less than half of the usual number of registered players. Last year, the association had over 500 registered players lace up their skates.

Wild says he knows people may be hesitant to enrol their kids in a team sport at this time. However, not only will the return to play be as safe as possible and in alignment with health protocols given by a handful of different groups, but Wild suggested it will also be a chance for kids to get back on the ice and back doing something social, physical and fun.

Teams are scheduled to hit the ice September 14.

To learn more about registration visit PMHA’s website, Pentictonminorhockey.com/content/registration—-general-info.

READ MORE: City of Kelowna to hold funds for 2023 Memorial Cup bid

jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter