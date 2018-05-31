Minor fire at Station House building considered suspicious

Plastic on the historic building set on fire on the evening of May 30

A minor fire at the Station House in Hope Wednesday night did not result in significant damage to the building, fire chief Tom DeSorcy said.

The RCMP and the Hope Fire Department attended the scene at the corner of Highway 1 and Old Hope Princeton Way, where DeSorcy said someone had ignited plastic on the shuttered building. He confirmed the fire was a minor one, it didn’t affect the building itself and was out by the time fire crews arrived.

“Someone made circles on the front door with what smelled like candle wax and lit it. There is construction plastic all along the front eaves troughs and it could have caught fire really fast and we would have lost our beautiful historic building,” Hope resident Ken Monkhouse posted on Facebook Wednesday night.

“A passerby was trying to put the quickly burning substance out and I also stopped and smothered it with a pair of flame retardant coveralls.”

The fire is considered suspicious and is under investigation by Hope RCMP.

