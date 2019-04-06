Minor earthquake off Victoria one of 25 in area over last two days

A small 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck off Victoria just before 10 p.m. Friday night.
Though it was a minor earthquake, it was the largest of more than 25 that have occurred in the same area over the last two days, according to John Cassidy, an earthquake seismologist with Natural Resources Canada.
The earthquake happened beneath San Juan Island, about 30 km from Victoria.
There were a few reports of feeling the earthquake in Washington State, and just one report from Victoria.
Tsunami Preparedness Week is coming up April 7 – 13. The City of Victoria warns that although tsunamis are rare, it’s important to understand the impact of a tsunami on Victoria and what to do in the event of a tsunami warning.
To view Victoria’s Tsunami Hazard Map or find out more about what to do in a tsunami warning, visit the Tsunami Preparedness 101 page on the City’s website.
#TsunamiPreparednessWeek starts SUN! Altho tsunamis are rare, you're safe in Capital Region 4m or 13ft above sea level. Use your mobile device's compass to see approx elevation or Google Earth. Check out Vic Tsunami Hazard Map & learn to be #TsunamiReady https://t.co/RQzGBeZuFw pic.twitter.com/t7ECeaolbB
— City of Victoria (@CityOfVictoria) April 5, 2019
@PreparedBC Tsunami Preparedness Week starts tomorrow. Lots going on in #Saanich. Tsunami display in municipal hall foyer & fun FREE event @cinecenta on Thurs featuring @Ocean_Networks & @IanGFoss. #Prepare #YYJevents @PrepareUVic https://t.co/wjF5phGUBV … pic.twitter.com/FZAKEdaqWF
— Emergency Program (@SaanichEP) April 6, 2019
