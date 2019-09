Michael Briones photo - Northwest Bay Rd will be single-lane alternating traffic while crews pave the road from Sept. 29 to Oct. 4.

Drivers travelling on Northwest Bay Road can expect minor delays due to paving on the road starting on Sunday, Sept. 29.

Mainroad Mid-Island Contracting LP will be working on Northwest Bay Road from Terrien Road to the Highway 19 junction from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 to Friday, Oct. 4.

There will be single-lane alternating traffic during the scheduled work hours.

Crews will be on hand to direct traffic throughout this time.

NEWS Staff

