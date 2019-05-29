Minor crash closes Victoria streets

Victoria Police deal with a crash outside of Royal Athletic Park the afternoon of May 29. (Matteus O’Connor/News Staff)

Traffic is blocked at Caledonia Avenue and Vancouver Street after a minor car crash. Victoria police say that no one was injured and a limited road closure.

Traffic is blocked at Caledonia Avenue and Vancouver Street after a minor car crash. Victoria police say that no one was injured and that the area will be cleared up shortly. No traffic going through at this point. #yyj #yyjtraffic @VictoriaNews pic.twitter.com/W330TWxRXM — Nicole Crescenzi (@NicoleCrescenzi) May 29, 2019

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter