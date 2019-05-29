Victoria Police deal with a crash outside of Royal Athletic Park the afternoon of May 29. (Matteus O’Connor/News Staff)

Minor crash closes Victoria streets

Caledonia Avenue and Vancouver Street crash stops traffic

  • May. 29, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Traffic is blocked at Caledonia Avenue and Vancouver Street after a minor car crash. Victoria police say that no one was injured and a limited road closure.

