‘Minor’ crash causes traffic backlog at busy Chilliwack intersection

Emergencies crews were called to a collision at Vedder and Knight roads on Saturday, Aug. 21. (Google Maps)

Traffic is backed up following a collision at Vedder and Knight roads in Chilliwack Saturday.

The two-vehicle crash happened around noon on Aug. 21 and according to a firefighter on scene it is “fairly minor in nature.”

Chilliwack Fire Department, RCMP and BC Ambulance Service were all on scene.

It is suggested people avoid the area as traffic is backed up.

