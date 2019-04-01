Minor closures for Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge Thursday night

The bridge will be closed for two 20-minute periods between 10 p.m. April 4 and 5 a.m. April 5

Some construction will be taking place on the Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge from Thursday, April 4 to Friday, April 5. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)

Late night commuters be warned, the Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge will be closed periodically Thursday night (April 4).

Between 10 p.m. on Thursday, April 4 to 5 a.m. on Friday, April 5, commuters can expect to see two 20-minute closures for seismic and safety upgrades.

This is the second time the bridge has been closed this year. The first time was in February, when the bridge got bearing replacements for southernmost piers.

RELATED: Short closures on Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge during pier upgrades

More closures are expected in the future, as part of a $36-million project to upgrade both the Rosedale Overhead and the Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge.

The overhead project was started in May 2017, and completed in the spring of 2018. Now, the design process for retrofits and seismic upgrades to the Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge is underway.

There is no construction timeline as of yet, although Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said the construction is expected to include multiple contracts over several years due to the size and complexity of the work. Lane closures are expected during the future bridge construction.

grace.kennedy@ahobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter