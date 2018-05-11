Minor arrested in stabbing investigation

Terrace RCMP have arrested a minor in relation to the stabbing in a Terrace trailer park last Sunday, May 6.

The male suspect, known only to be under the age of 18, was arrested a day after the incident and charged with aggravated assault. The Youth Criminal Justice Act prevents police from releasing further details.

The male victim is expected to recover.

Police had received a report of a man being treated at the hospital for multiple stab wounds by a known attacker. The incident was isolated with no risk to public safety, police added, but due to the seriousness of the assault issued a release seeking public assistance locating a man and woman running from the Rest Inn Trailer Park around 2:20 a.m.

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area, such as yelling or fighting, or has video surveillance in the area are still being asked to contact police.

If you have information about this crime please contact the Terrace RCMP at (250)638-7400 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-TIPS, online at www.terracecrimestoppers.ca or by texting keyword TERRACE followed by your message to 274637 (CRIMES)

