Ministry of Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey long-term care facility

Another outbreak at CareLife Fleetwood

The Ministry of Health has declared an outbreak at a Surrey long-term care facility.

In the Feb. 2 joint COVID-19 statement from Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, the outbreak was announced at CareLife Fleetwood.

There has been a new health-care facility outbreak at CareLife Fleetwood #SurreyBC. The outbreak at Heritage Retirement Residence in #WestKelowna is over. — Adrian Dix (@adriandix) February 2, 2021

It did not state how many cases there were, or if the cases were among staff or residents.

The facility is owned and operated by Fraser Health.

