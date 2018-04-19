Ministry of Health awards “age-friendly” grants to Quesnel, Wells

Eight northern B.C. communities to receive funds to make life better for seniors

Quesnel will receive a grant from the Province to help seniors remain in their homes and live independently as long as possible.

The Ministry of Health released a statement today (Apr. 19) with details of grants going to eight northern B.C. communities, including Quesnel.

The “age-friendly” grants aim to support seniors, so they can live active, safe, socially engaged and independent lives.

Approximately $587,000 in grants are being provided in aid of B.C. seniors in 2018.

Quesnel will receive $25,000 for its Age-friendly Assessment and Strategic Plan. The assessment will set the foundation for the development of a plan, priorities and activities to enable more seniors to age in place.

The assessment will include consultation in a world café setting, meetings with relevant groups and organizations, and outreach to isolated seniors.

The District of Wells is also receiving a grant worth $14,900, for an accessibility project.

Wells will work to increase community accessibility through two pilot programs to improve residential snow removal for seniors and those with disabilities, and to increase outdoor seating to provide rest areas, with bench installations on routes designated by seniors and community members.

Both these programs will reduce isolation and improve overall accessibility for older adults.

“Seniors spent their lives building our communities – it’s important that they are included in them as they age,” says Health Minister Adrian Dix.

“When we make communities age friendly, we make them more accessible for everyone.”

The age-friendly communities grant program is a partnership between the Province and the Union of British Columbia Municipalities.

In September 2017, local governments were invited to apply for grants and encouraged to consider projects that focused on accessibility, aging well, physical activity and non-medical home supports. Successful applicants are eligible to apply for a range of services from BC Healthy Communities Society to support their project.

Other northern B.C. communities that will receive funds include Fort St. John, Fraser Lake, Kitimat, Prince George, Smithers and Stewart.