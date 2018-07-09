Minister of Infrastructure and Communities plans Vernon visit

Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Amarjeet Sohi will talk at the Schubert Centre in Vernon July 11. (Black Press file photo)

The Minister of Infrastructure and Communities is planning a breakfast with Vernon citizens.

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Mill Woods and the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, will be at the Schubert Centre July 11 for a 7:30 a.m. breakfast buffet before he is slated to speak at 8 a.m.

Prior to being elected Member of Parliament, Minister Sohi was a three-term Edmonton City Councillor.

“This experience taught him the importance of infrastructure as the foundation for strong, sustainable, and inclusive communities,” the City said in a release.

Since assuming the Infrastructure and Communities portfolio, Sohi has overseen the design and early implementation of a plan of more than $180 billion over 12 years — the largest infrastructure investment plan in Canada’s history. This plan invests unprecedented amounts in public transit, green infrastructure, clean water and wastewater, affordable housing, trade-enabling infrastructure, rural and northern communities and more.

This event is created by The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, contact The Chamber office at 250-545-0771 or register online at www.vernonchamber.ca.

@VernonNewsnewstips@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.