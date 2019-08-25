From left, Canadian Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan, Loretta Schwarzhoff and Liberal candidate Peter Schwarzhoff canvass in the Willow Point neighbourhood of Campbell River, B.C. on Aug. 22, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Minister of Defence canvasses alongside local candidate in Campbell River

Liberal candidate Peter Schwarzhoff hit the streets in Willow Point

  • Aug. 25, 2019 12:00 a.m.
Willow Point residents may have gotten a surprise Friday evening when they opened their front door to find a federal cabinet minister standing on their doorstep.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan was canvassing alongside Liberal candidate Peter Schwartzhoff in Campbell River.

The duo got their steps in while speaking with residents ahead of this fall’s federal election.

Schwartzhoff is running for the second time in the North Island– Powell River riding, which was created in 2015.

Sajjan is running in the Vancouver South riding.

He was in Comox earlier Friday to announce funding for CH-149 Cormorant search and rescue fleet.

