Free barbecue, entertainment and lots of activities

Today is the day to celebrate mining in Princeton as Copper Mountain Mine sponsors another Mining Days event.

Between 2 and 5 pm in Veterans Square Princeton’s largest employer is hosting a free family barbecue with entertainment.

There are also interactive mining displays and a chance to learn more about the mining industry here.

Always there are activities for the kids.

Come out and meet your neighbours for what promises to be a “blast.”