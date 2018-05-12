Minimal parking reduction sought for proposed drive-thru restaurant

There will be an opportunity for the public to give input on the request to remove six parking spaces in order to make the traffic flow easier

Proponents of a drive-thru restaurant proposed for the southwest corner of the Boitanio Mall site are asking to remove six parking spaces at the Boitanio Mall site to make traffic flow better. at Tuesday’s council meeting. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Proponents of a drive-thru restaurant at the corner of Oliver Street and Eight Avenue in the Boitanio Mall lot want six parking spaces removed to improve traffic flow.

If the request is approved the total number of parking spaces for the entire mall site would be reduced from 277 to 271.

In a report city council will consider at its upcoming meeting on May 15, planner Hasib Nadvi noted in its development permit variance application for the parking space reduction, ICE Development Ltd. said if the spaces are taken out a two-way traffic flow will not be interrupted by the addition of a drive-thru lane.

City staff has distributed notices of the application to surrounding property owners and tenants within a 100-metre radius of the subject property, asking for comments and recommendations.

During the city council meeting slated for Tuesday, May 15 and reaction from the public will be received by council and members of the public will have the opportunity to speak for or against the request.

Ice Development Ltd. is located in Aldergrove, while the mall’s owner, Janda Group Holdings W.L. Ltd., is based in Delta, B.C.

The size being proposed for the single storey restaurant is 2,096 square feet. As of yet, there’s been no confirmation on what the restaurant will be.