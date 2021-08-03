Minimal growth on Garrison Lake wildfire

The blaze is now an estimated 8,400 hectares in size

There has been very little growth on the Garrison Lake wildfire over the past few days, putting the blaze at an estimated size of 8,400 hectares.

Crews were able to work along the south flank of the fire to deal with the occasional spot flare-up, on Monday.

More than 5,000 liters of water hit the south flank and Bell Creek ravine every four minutes yesterday and it is expected to continue today.

There is an additional 14 BC wildfire personnel on-site along with two Bell 212 helicopters. Crews will resume spraying water throughout the community to protect structures from the flames.

On Saturday, July 31, 139 properties in East Gate were placed under evacuation order. The following day 225 recreation sites at Kennedy Lake were put on evacuation alert.

The fire was discovered July 23 and was originally measured at 45 hectares. It grew steadily, sometimes doubling in size in one 24-hour period.

As the fire burns towards Highway 3 the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will continue to assess the situation and the risk to public safety.

