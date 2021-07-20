Minimal growth in Thomas Creek wildfire, forecasted wind poses risk

The blaze remains at an estimated 6,558 hectares

The Thomas Creek wildfire continues to burn out of control at more than 6,500 hectares but growth on Tuesday was minimal, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

“An increase in winds is predicted for tomorrow (July 21), which may result in elevated fire behaviour and additional fire growth,” said the Wildfire Service on the Thomas Creek fire of note webpage.

“The protection of life and property along the south flank will continue as the main priority. Crews made good progress today on reinforcing the south flank guard line above properties along the highway.”

Firefighters also managed to protect a wooden bridge on the 201 road from the blaze.

Twenty-six firefighters and 30 support staff are assigned to this fire, including an incident management team. Crews are being assisted by 11 helicopters and 22 pieces of heavy equipment.

An evacuation alert remains active for 704 properties in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen’s Electoral Area D.

An area restriction order also remains in effect.

