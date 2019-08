The border crossing on Highway 11 in Abbotsford heading south was looking good on Friday afternoon.

Anyone planning to head into the U.S. from Abbotsford for the Labour Day long weekend will be happy to know that, as of 4 p.m. Friday, there isn’t much of a wait at the border.

There is a 20-minute delay heading south with three lanes open at the Sumas border crossing, according to ezbordercrossing.com. The NEXUS lane has a 10-minute wait.

There are no delays for northbound traffic.

Meanwhile, there are no waits to enter the U.S. from Aldergrove.