Miller wins seat on Fort St. James council

Bradley Miller has won the by-election for a seat on Fort St. James district council by two votes, as per results announced Feb. 1.

A total of 138 residents voted out of the 1598 (2016 census) residing in the District.

Brenda Gouglas was running against Miller and she secured a total of 68 votes, with Miller taking the seat with 70 total votes.

During advance voting held Jan. 20 and Jan. 27, Gouglas received 31 votes and Miller was lagging behind with 16 votes. Gouglas got 8 votes through mail-in-ballots, with Miller receiving 6.

However, things picked up for Miller on the general voting day, where he receieved 48 votes, with Gouglas receiving 29.

Miller and Gouglas ran for a seat on town council in January, after a by-election was announced as a result of Coun. Corey Gingrich stepping down from his position.

“I want to thank the people of Fort St. James for voting me in. And I also wanted to congratulate Brenda on a good campaign,” Miller told the Caledonia Courier Feb. 1.

“I really want to encourage the public to reach out to me if they ever have any questions or concerns,” he added.

As soon as he is back in council chambers, he wants to get a grip on everything that has happened in the past few years, and is excited to start work on some of his new projects.

“I would like to let the public be more aware of what is going on in chambers and in the in-camera meetings. I would also like to get home businesses into buildings in Fort St. James.”

