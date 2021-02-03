Military exercise set for 19 Wing Comox and HMCS Quadra

Twelve military police flight (military police) personnel will conduct a training exercise on Feb. 4 and 5 at CFB Comox and at HMCS Quadra on Goose Spit respectively.

The military police will conduct training at the two locations, and military police vehicles will be present at HMCS Quadra. The participating military police members will use training weapons.

Residents and visitors of the Comox Valley are reminded that these activities are routine military training and that there is no need to report them to 19 Wing Comox or to local emergency services.

Any questions may be directed to 19 Wing Comox Public Affairs at 250-339-8201.

– 19 Wing Comox

