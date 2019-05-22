Military Ames to host Act of Remembrance to commemorate 75th anniversary of D-Day

Military Ames, Kimberley's veteran camaraderie group and Veteran's Canada, Calgary are proud to be officiating an Act of Remembrance and commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of D-Day at the Kimberley Veteran Memorial Park and cenotaph on Saturday, June 8, 2019. There are approximately 60 veterans coming from Alberta and Montana who will be part of the Service.

Cindy Postnikoff of Military Ames says that all veterans are invited, while a special invitation is extended to any and all WWII veterans in the area.

“All these years later, Canada’s impressive efforts in WWII remain a point of great national pride and we will be honoured to have your presence among us,” Postnikoff said. “We will have priority seating for our WWII Veterans and the non-ambulatory. The public is encouraged to attend, and help preserve their legacy for generations to come. We expect you will find the Service both educational and inspiring.”

She commented on the significant history that D-Day holds to veterans and family members of those who fought in WWII.

“As June 6 approaches, and we are reminded of the sacrifices that were made on that day, D-Day, 75 years ago on the murderous sands of Normandy, it is brought to mind that there was more bravery and courage on that day than one can imagine,” Postnikoff said. “The courageous Canadians that went ashore on D-Day in the Battle of Normandy were among the more than one million men and women from our country who served in the cause of peace and freedom during WWII. Sadly, over 45,000 did not return.”

Included in those 45,000 were four men from Kimberley, Gunner RJ Price, Bombardier W.H. Keays, Trooper C. Alton and Flying Officer Pilot R. Gill.

“These four Kimberley heroes are either buried or memorialized in the province of Normandy, France. They are also memorialized along with twenty other Fallen from WWII on the west tower of the Kimberley Cenotaph,” Postnikoff explained.

The June 8 Anniversary ceremony will take place at 2 p.m., with the Colour Guard mustering at the Platzl clock at 1:30 p.m.. Military Ames will also be hosting a dinner for Veterans and spouses or family members at the Elks Hall on Howard Street, following the service, at 5 p.m.. All veterans are welcome. Seating is limited, so please RSVP to Cindy at 250-919-3137 to reserve your seats.

