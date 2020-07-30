Milestone Equipment Contracting on the job of Chemainus Road Corridor Upgrade

Project intricacies will now start to take shape in the weeks ahead

Work by Milestone Equipment Contracting is well underway on the east side of Chemainus Road. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Milestone Equipment Contracting officially commenced with work July 20 on the final phases of the Chemainus Road Corridor Upgrade.

“Milestone Equipment Contracting is pleased to be working with the Municipality of North Cowichan on the Chemainus Road Corridor Improvements Project,” noted project coordinator Brittany Kipp in a statement. “Milestone will be working directly with the Municipality and local stakeholders to complete road improvements, streetlight and electrical installations, as well as landscape-related works along Chemainus Road.

“Milestone Equipment Contracting is honoured to be a part of this project as it will create both aesthetic and functional value to the local businesses, residents and traffic for the town of Chemainus.”

Kipp said there won’t be any work taking place on the long weekend.

Motorists can expect short delays throughout next week, as work progresses first on the east side of Chemainus Road.

“It’s just the trucks that need to be coming in and out,” said Kipp. “No long waits at all for this portion of the job.”

Pylons will separate the construction area for the new road in and out of town from the current single lanes in each direction which will remain open.

Once the east side work is done, Kipp added crews will switch to the west side of the road.

She couldn’t say exactly when the River Road roundabout construction would start, but it’s not expected to be too long before that happens.

“It depends on how construction goes,” Kipp conceded.

During the roundabout construction, “we’re actually going to keep the lanes open still,” she explained. “It’ll still be single lanes alternating.”

Ladysmith Chronicle