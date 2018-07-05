Mile 108 Principal accepts new role as Vice-Principal of Nesika Elementary

Kevin McLennan had been commuting from Williams Lake for four years

Mile 108 Elementary’s principal, Kevin McLennan will leave his four-year post and become Nesika Elementary’s Vice Principal in Williams Lake as of August 1.

He said he will have more responsibility at a bigger school and he is looking forward to it.

“It’s definitely going to be a change of pace.”

Although McLennan put his name in for the transfer, he said he has mixed feelings about leaving Mile 108 because he’s loved it there.

He didn’t get a big tear-filled goodbye ceremony, as one might expect, because the decision was made official at the end of the day and most of the staff had already left.

He said he’d been speaking to staff individually over the past two days to say goodbye and thank them.

Some were surprised by the news, he said, but many weren’t because they knew he’d been commuting from Williams Lake.

“In a city, it’s not a big deal, but when dealing with winter roads and seven million deer every morning, it makes a difference,” he said.

“I don’t know if it’s a step up or sideways or down or whatever, but it’s the right move for me,” he said, “And that’s all that matters.”

His new role will allow him more time with his family and three young kids.

beth.audet@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.