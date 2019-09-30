Mild weather ahead for Monday

Monday will see the clouds clearing this morning with a high of 16 C and an overnight night low of 7 C.
Tuesday will be mainly sunny with a high of 15 C and an overnight low of 8 C.
Wednesday will see periods of rain and a high of 12 C and an overnight low of 8 C with rain.
Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 14 C.
Friday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 14 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a low of 8 C.
