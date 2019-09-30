Monday will see the clouds clearing this morning with a high of 16 C and an overnight night low of 7 C. (Matteus O’Connor/News Staff)

Mild weather ahead for Monday

Plus a look ahead at your weekend

  • Sep. 30, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Monday will see the clouds clearing this morning with a high of 16 C and an overnight night low of 7 C.

Tuesday will be mainly sunny with a high of 15 C and an overnight low of 8 C.

READ ALSO: ‘This is unacceptable’: View Royal parents frustrated over lack of resources for students

Wednesday will see periods of rain and a high of 12 C and an overnight low of 8 C with rain.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Greater Victoria, here’s the news you missed this weekend

Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 14 C.

Friday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 14 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a low of 8 C.

kendra.crighton@blackpress.caFollow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
South Okanaagan United Way breakfast donations over the top
Next story
Power outage affecting 5,600 customers in Aldergrove area likely caused by wind

Just Posted

Most Read