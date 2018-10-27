Mighty Quail Trail 100K donates $1,500 to local organizations

The organizers of the annual Mighty Quail 100K have donated $1,500 to Penticton Search & Rescue and the Penticton & Area Cycling Association.

The challenging, scenic run took place on Sept. 29 with Ron Ellis placing the top time of 11:30:45 for the men, and Amy Buzikievich finishing at 13:39:07, earning the top place among the women.

According to the event’s website, “the primarily singletrack course includes obscure, technical and, occasionally, lonely trails as well as some doubletrack for a reprieve from the relentless, calf-straining climbs and quad-pounding descents. Parts of the course are steep, rocky, dusty and unforgiving. Expect sweeping valley views with massive elevation gain and loss on a variety of trail surfaces as you travel through areas of the South Okanagan unknown to most two-legged creatures.”

