Midway RCMP seize suspected drugs in city traffic stop

Midway RCMP seized substantial amounts of suspected cocaine and methamphetamine in a traffic stop Thursday, Oct. 29.
Police arrested a man and a woman in their early 50s, both since released, after pulling over the male driver in Midway at around 3:30 p.m, Cpl. Phil Peters told The Times. Peters said the pair live in the West Kootenays.
The driver was given a 24-hour driving suspension under the Motor Vehicle Act after failing a roadside sobriety test.
The seizure netted nearly 250 grams of what Peters believed to be rock and powdered cocaine, nearly 120 grams of suspected methamphetamine, as well as a loaded syringe believed to contain drugs.
@ltritsch1laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.