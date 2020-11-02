Midway RCMP said Mounties seized the suspected crack and powered cocaine and methamphetamine shown here from a car pulled over in Midway Thurs. afternoon, Oct. 29. Photo courtesy of Cpl. Phil Peters

Midway RCMP seize suspected drugs in city traffic stop

Mounties found suspected cocaine and meth after a Midway traffic stop

  • Nov. 2, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Midway RCMP seized substantial amounts of suspected cocaine and methamphetamine in a traffic stop Thursday, Oct. 29.

Police arrested a man and a woman in their early 50s, both since released, after pulling over the male driver in Midway at around 3:30 p.m, Cpl. Phil Peters told The Times. Peters said the pair live in the West Kootenays.

The driver was given a 24-hour driving suspension under the Motor Vehicle Act after failing a roadside sobriety test.

The seizure netted nearly 250 grams of what Peters believed to be rock and powdered cocaine, nearly 120 grams of suspected methamphetamine, as well as a loaded syringe believed to contain drugs.

Boundary Creek Times

