Midway man takes peace bond after hitting man for having sex on beach

The accused appeared at the Grand Forks Courthouse Tuesday, Nov. 17

The Crown said the man became upset after he saw a couple having sex in public view last July. File photo

A Midway man resolved an assault charge at Grand Forks’ provincial court by entering into a peace bond Tuesday, Nov. 17.

The 60 year-old accused took exception to a man he saw “having sexual relations with a woman” on a Midway beach, “in full view of the public” at around 11 a.m. on July 25, Crown attorney William Wescott told the court.

The accused confronted the man and ultimately punched him, the court heard.

Judge Robert Brown issued a peace bond ordering the man to stay 100 metres from the victim at all times. He was released with no conviction on the condition that he keep the peace for a year. The man was ordered to pay a $100 bond.

“You’ve been given a break. Take advantage of it, sir,” Judge Brown said.

