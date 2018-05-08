Middle Vernon Creek waters may rise

The District of Lake Country is warning residents about the creek

  • May. 8, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The District of Lake Country is warning residents about a possible water increase at Middle Vernon Creek.

Debris is removed from the creek on Okanagan Indian Band reserve #7 land, which may cause the flow of water to increase, said Karen Miller, communications officer with the district.

She said there is currently not a concern for flooding at the creek.

“It’s a good thing they’re removing that debis.”

As of this morning, Okanagan Lake is at 341.82 metres. Full pool is 342.48 metres.

The lake has been rising at about six centimetres a day for the past few days.

A state of emergency was declared yesterday in Kelowna and Environment Canada recently issued a special warning statement for the Okanagan Valley for the anticipated rainy weather and high snowpack melt.

