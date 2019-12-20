A demonstrator at the Hasbro, Inc. showroom fires the NERF N-STRIKE ELITE INFINUS blaster at the American International Toy Fair on Feb. 16, 2018 in New York. A similar Nerf gun made the World Against Toys Causing Harm’s 2018 list for “10 worst toys.” (Charles Sykes/Invision for Hasbro, Inc./AP Images)

Middle-of-the-night ‘gun fight’ turns out to be four B.C. men in Nerf-gun battle

A neighbour called to report that several people were arguing and threatening to shoot each other

  • Dec. 20, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Police responding to a “gun fight” found four men battling each other with plastic weapons outside a home recently in North Delta, B.C.

Spokeswoman Cris Leykauf of the Delta Police Department says officers arrived to find the men battling each other with Nerf guns, without a clue they were carrying on at 2 a.m.

She says a neighbour called to report that several people were arguing and threatening to shoot each other.

The only injury turned out to be a minor welt for one of the men.

Leykauf says those who weren’t occupants of the home south of Vancouver were sent on their way after the noisy gathering on Dec. 10.

She says the call that could have been big turned out to be small for the department that has the motto No Call Too Small.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dozens of tickets, driving bans in Langley RCMP traffic blitz
Next story
‘Superhero’ five year old from Aldergrove combats fifth round of chemo this Christmas

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Building code changes to help build more safe, affordable homes

    New updates to the B.C. Building and Plumbing Code (B.C. Building Code) came in to effect on Dec. 12, 2019, and the B.C. Government says this will support innovative construction methods to help build more affordable homes faster, while enhancing building standards for energy efficiency and safety for British Columbians.

  • Rainer Helmut Wuthe

    April 10, 1943 - December 26, 2019Passed away peacefully on Monday December…

  • Resident upset over unsightly premises

    Worried about a snowball effect

  • Kimberley Nordic Trails officially open this weekend

    Skiers have been out on the trails at the Kimberley Nordic Club (KNC) for weeks, but the club officially opens this Saturday December 21st. If you need to pick up your membership, Fit Certificate or day pass, the kiosk will be open from 9am - 6pm daily starting Saturday. There are many exciting developments that hint at the great ski season ahead! These include pre-season work to allow skiing with minimal snow, a parking lot expansion, hiring of the first general manager in the club's history, and skate skiing gear for rent!

  • By-election date set for rural Houston area

    Seat became open when Rob Newell passed away

  • Over the top for South Okanagan Tots for Tots to Teens

    Over 1,000 people came through the doors of Pen High to donate to Toys for Tots to Teens

  • The old mans friend

    I went over to see a friend of mine, last Christmas Eve