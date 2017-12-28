Mid-Island revelers can ride transit for free on New Year’s Eve

NEWS file photoThe Regional District of Nanaimo and BC Transit will offer holiday bus service in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area, including free rides on New Year’s Eve.

The Regional District of Nanaimo and BC Transit are inviting revelers to ride the bus for free and enjoy a safe, hassle-free New Year’s Eve.

To help everyone to enjoy New Year’s Eve festivities safely, the RDN announced this week it will be offering extended evening service on BC Transit routes Sunday, Dec. 31, free of charge.

The free service will apply between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. to help New Year’s Eve celebrants get home safely, the regional district stated in a written release.

Transit riders should also be aware that the following holiday service schedule will be in effect in the Regional District of Nanaimo Transit System between Sunday, Dec. 24, and Tuesday, Jan. 2:

December 27 – 29

Saturday-level service, enhanced for route 91 Intercity.

Dec. 30

Regular Saturday service

Dec. 31

Regular Sunday service*

with extended service from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Jan. 1

No service

Jan. 2

Regular service*

*New schedule takes effect Dec. 31.

For more information about schedules, routes and service changes in the Regional District of Nanaimo, please visit bctransit.com/nanaimo.

— NEWS staff and RDN release