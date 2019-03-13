Micro-cannabis cultivating facility to be built in Kimberley

Council has approved a development permit from Rocky Mountain Farms for the 7500 sq ft facility.

Kimberley City Council has approved a Development Permit for a cannabis cultivating and processing facility located at 1100 303rd Ave in Marysville.

Dean Thane of Rocky Mountain Farms recently purchased the formerly City-owned property, the first of four parcels to be developed.

“The intention of this development is to provide the newly emerging cannabis market with a unique and high-quality product produced in Kimberley,” wrote Thane in a report to Council. “The recently purchased Marysville site will become home to a newly constructed 7,500 square foot wood framed/metal clad micro-cannabis cultivating and processing facility, licensed by the federal government.”

He adds that Rocky Mountain Farms is locally owned by long-time Kootenay residents.

Manager of Planning Services Troy Pollock says the proposed light-industrial facility will be located on previous brownfield lands adjacent to an existing light industrial area.

“Most of the activity will happen within the building and the building will meet all requirements with health Canada to provide security and zero-odour emissions systems,” said Pollock, adding that the entire property will be fenced, some of which will have privacy screening.

Thane explained that the business has the potential to employ up to five full-time and five part-time employees. There is also potential to supply currently existing cannabis retailers within the City and local area.

Thane is currently in the process of obtaining Federal approval for the cultivation, processing and packaging of cannabis under the Micro-Cultivation sub-class of the Cannabis Act.

The vote from Council was unanimously approved and many Council members agreed that the potential for job creation is a positive outcome.

“I have no objections,” said Councillor Nigel Kitto. “Five full time jobs – this is exactly what we need.”

Councillor Kent Goodwin asked if the facility will just produce dry cannabis, or if there is the possibility for other products down the line.

Thane responded saying their main focus will be dried cannabis, with the potential for oils in the future if that is what the market demands. He adds that his company has little interest in producing edibles and other, similar products.

Councillor Darryl Oakley asked about water usage, to which Thane responded saying the micro-growing process uses a soil-based growing medium that sees little water usage and very little runoff.

Mayor Don McCormick says he and Council are “thrilled” that Thane has decided to build their facility in Kimberley.

