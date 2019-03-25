Mexican restaurant in B.C. told to take down Mexican flag

General manager of Primo's Mexican Grill in White Rock: 'I've never heard of anything like this'

A Mexican restaurant in White Rock has taken issue with the city after it was told to remove a Mexican flag from its entrance.

Samantha McQuade, the general manager at Primo’s Mexican Grill, told Black Press Media that a city bylaw officer visited the waterfront restaurant Monday and told them to remove one of the two Mexican flags – which each measure 55 cm by 88 cm – that fly above their patio or else get a ticket.

McQuade said the bylaw officer told them someone filed a complaint with the city about the flags.

“First off, this is ridiculous that this is even being enforced,” she said. “I’ve never heard of anything like this in my life.”

A general provision in Bylaw 1923, consolidated in 2015, says a sign permit is not required “for a commemorative plaque, cornerstone, or patriotic flag.”

“What the bylaw officer is saying is that the words ‘for a’ mean that you can only have one.”

“The bylaw doesn’t state one flag, it says for a commemorative plaque, etc. So if I have one flag up, does that also mean that I’m not allowed to have a plaque?”

The city has not yet responded to a request for comment.

McQuade said the “trivial” issue is a point of frustration, and the restaurant feels “unfairly targeted.” She made note of other businesses on Marine Drive that fly more than one flag.

She said the flags at Primo’s have been flying for months, and were hung in response to visibility issues caused by a nearby restaurant that closed in November 2017. Giraffe, located three doors down, is partly concealed by a large hedge.

“Right now, Giraffe, which has been sitting vacant for I don’t know how many months, has their bushes growing so far across the sidewalk that when you’re standing down the street you can’t see the restaurants up here. We put up the flags so people could see that there’s something up here,” McQuade said.

