Metlakatla raise the roof on seniors’ housing development

One of two Coast Tsimshian cedar hat-inspired rooftops has been placed on the project

Construction of the Metlakatla seniors’ housing development at 700 Green St. is well underway, with one of the Coast Tsimshian-inspired rooftops having been placed on March 8.

The signature piece, one of two, is representative of Coast Tsimshian cedar hats.

Taylor Zeeg, one of the project managers, told the Northern View that the second signature rooftop is in position, ready to be placed as soon as the necessary framing is finished.

He said the rooftops were built using custom trusses. Currently, he said they can be seen with sheeting only, but they will be covered with shingles “that are made to look like cedar.”

Once finished with framing and roofing, he said workers will be moving on to the interior of the building, doing the dry wall and finishings.

At “substantial completion,” which is expected for September he said, they will move back outside to do the paving and landscaping.

Overall, Zeeg said the project is at about 60 per cent completion.

Barring any unforeseen delays, he said the project is expected to be completed on schedule and on budget for occupancy in October.

karissa.gall@blackpress.ca