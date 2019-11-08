Metis researcher Kelly Saunders is the guest speaker Nov. 14 in Chilliwack

Saunders will be discussing her new book, Metis Politics and Governance in Canada

Métis researcher Kelly Saunders will be the guest speaker Nov. 14 at the Aboriginal Gathering Place in University of the Fraser Valley. (Submitted)

Métis researcher and author Kelly Saunders will be the guest speaker Nov. 14 as part of the Indigenous Speaker Series at the Aboriginal Gathering Place in University of the Fraser Valley.

Saunders will be discussing her new book, Métis Politics and Governance in Canada, which she co-authored with Janique Dubois.

Kelly Saunders is an associate prof and chair of the Political Science department at Brandon University. Her research on Métis politics, the symbolism of Louis Riel, and Metis self-government has been published in the Canadian Journal of Native Studies, the Canadian Journal of Political Science and Canadian Public Administration.

While not Métis herself, Dr. Saunders is the mother of two Métis children, Hunter and Taylor Goodon, and the wife of Métis patriot Will Goodon, Minister of Housing for the Manitoba Metis Federation. She has spent the last twenty-five years travelling to M´tis communities, attending general assemblies and speaking with leaders and elders.

The event is hosted by the Chilliwack Métis Association in partnership with the University of the Fraser Valley’s Indigenous Student Centre.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at 45190 Caen Ave. Light refreshments served. More information at www.chilliwackmetisassociation.ca. Admission is by donation.

