Metchosin Mayor John Rann welcomes new council members

It was just after midnight when Metchosin learned of its new council. All of the candidates were gathered at the fire hall as acclaimed Mayor John Ranns announced the winners on Oct. 20.

“The whole focus of Metchosin is to be a sustainable rural community and all of the candidates agreed with that,” Ranns said of the new council. “I feel very good about our ability to continue on our direction in a very co-operative and good-humoured way.”

Ranns, who ran unopposed, is set to start his seventh term. He’ll be joined by incumbent councillors Andy MacKinnon and Kyara Kahakauwila. Newcomers include Sharie Epp and Marie-Terese Little.

“We’ve had excellent councils. Very co-operative, diverse opinions and positions, but everybody got along well and respected one another,” Ranns said.

“Looking at who got elected, I think we’re going to be able to continue that. We’ve got a couple of very capable people you got elected. The incumbents have already proven themselves. I think the new people are going to be able to fit well together into that model.”

