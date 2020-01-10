Puccini’s ‘Turandot’: Met Opera Live in HD at The Beacon Theatre

The first Met Opera of the winter/spring 2020 season, co-presented by the LDAC and The Beacon Theatre, takes place at 1 p.m. sharp on Jan. 12. Puccini’s final opera is an epic fairy tale set in legendary China. Prince Calaf falls in love with the cold Princess Turandot. To obtain permission to marry her, a suitor has to solve three riddles. Failure is punishable by death. Chinese themes are brilliantly integrated, including the imperial anthem in Act II. The opera contains moments of melodic beauty, notably the tenor’s song of triumph, “Nessun dorma”. Soprano Christine Goerke brings her fierce portrayal of the princess to the Met stage, with Canada’s Yannick Nézet-Séguin on the podium for Franco Zeffirelli’s dazzling production. Tenor Yusif Eyvazov is Prince Calàf, alongside soprano Eleonora Buratto as Liù and bass-baritone James Morris as Timur. Watch for our ad in the LD News. All tickets are $12 for the Met Opera, and are available at the door before the performance.

For more information about Turandot, click on this link:

https://www.metopera.org/season/in-cinemas/2019-20-season/turandot-live-in-hd/

Vivace at the Burns Lake Community Church

The fourth live performance in LDAC’s subscription season takes place on Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m. sharp, at the Burns Lake Community Church, 530 Kerr Road, 1 km. east of Burns Lake. Vivace is four sophisticated and thrilling pop and classical singers: soprano Taylor Pardell, soprano Tiffany Desrosiers, tenor Joel Ros, and tenor Joey Nicefore, The four vocalists are accompanied by piano and violin. The group started merging talents in 2010, performing at the Vancouver Winter Olympic Games. They have gone on to tour extensively throughout the United States and Canada, captivating audiences everywhere. Vivace’s stirring combination of male and female voices creates a rich and diverse crossover repertoire. From pop songs and opera arias to compositions by members of the group, Vivace puts a fresh spin on classical and contemporary music.

The featured artist at this performance will be Sashka Macievich. Watch for our posters around town, and our ads in the LD News. Tickets are available now at Process 4 circle arts Gallery, LDFC Printing and Stationery and the Lakes Artisan Centre, and at the door the evening of the performance.

For more information on Vivace, click on this link:

https://www.vivaceofficial.com

To watch a You Tube video of Vivace performing Leonard Cohen’s ‘Halleluia’ and two other pop songs, click on this link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Txmi1W6o4OI

To watch Vivace performing two pop covers, click on this link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nm9Bybvt1s8&list=RDTxmi1W6o4OI&index=2