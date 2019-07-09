Merville fire hall discussions proceeding

The Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society (MARS) voted at its annual general meeting June 8, to continue discussions with the Comox Valley Regional District (CVRD) to work toward establishing a new Merville auxiliary fire hall at its location on Williams Beach Road and the Island Highway.

The Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society (MARS) voted at its annual general meeting June 8, to continue discussions with the Comox Valley Regional District (CVRD) to work toward establishing a new Merville auxiliary fire hall at its location on Williams Beach Road and the Island Highway.

The CVRD provides the Greater Merville Fire Protection Service and contracts with the City of Courtenay for fire suppression services. The CVRD has committed to operate a new auxiliary fire hall for the area in collaboration with Oyster River Fire Rescue.

The fire hall location will provide local fire protection and medical first responder services, and also provide for a long-term partnership with MARS and the Wildlife Rescue Centre. The CVRD recognizes the important role MARS plays in rescuing and rehabilitating ill and injured wildlife and is working to ensure the animal patients’ wellbeing is not compromised. Sound from the fire hall will be minimized through operational practices and with construction of sound-reducing measures.

Voter approval is planned for fall 2019 to enable borrowing for the project, with public engagement opportunities organized prior. A report will be presented to an upcoming CVRD Electoral Area Services Committee meeting with full details on the project costs, timing, public engagement and elector approval requirements.

For more information, visit the project web page at www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/mervillefire.

If you are interested in volunteering for the department contact the Oyster River Fire Hall at 250-337-8121 or the fire chief at chief@oysterriverfire.ca.