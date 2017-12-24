Merry Christmas, Surrey!

When it comes to Christmas spirit, nobody does it quite like Surrey. (Now-Leader photos)

From the Now-Leader family to yours, we wish everyone the best of the holiday season

To show you how Surrey does Christmas, here are just a few of our favourite heart-warming stories from the past few weeks:VIDEO: Santa Claus shares funny, heart-wrenching and inspiring asks by kidsSurrey’s ‘Sandwich Nazi’ to donate 1000 meals on Christmas EveSurrey realtors collect 524 bags of clothing for those in needBrookside Elementary in Surrey creates ‘The Mountain of Giving’VIDEO: Community rallies behind boy’s fundraiser for BC Children’s HospitalVIDEO: Santa visits sick kids at Surrey Memorial HospitalSurrey’s City Dream Centre dreaming big with $60,000 in gift donationsCliff Power delivers stockings in Surrey

