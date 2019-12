From everyone at the Now-Leader, we wish you and your family the best the season has to offer

From everyone at the Now-Leader, we wish you and your family a very Merry Christmas. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

“For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger. And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.”

Luke 2: 11-14 (King James Version)

