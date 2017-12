Thursday marked the very last Merry Christmas that little ones will enjoy in the old Trail library. All the site’s community-building free programs will be on hold in the new year pending the public library’s move to its new quarters in the Riverfront Centre. And if this week’s Mother Goose Holiday Extravaganza was a sign of things to come, more square-footage is definitely needed for the library’s new chapter. About 50 infants, children and care givers were welcomed - so many new faces, including visitors from as far away as Halifax, that the party had to be moved to the McIntyre Room to accommodate the sing-along and treats that came after.