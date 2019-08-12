Mercy Funk wraps up Summer Kicks season with a party

Mercy Funk plays at Summer Kicks in Spirit Square on Wednesday, August 14 at 7 p.m.Photo Submitted

It is hard to believe that another Summer Kicks lineup is coming to an end.

It is hard to believe that another Summer Kicks lineup is coming to an end.

Kicking Horse Culture is closing out the season of Summer Kicks with a party, bringing in Mercy Funk from Edmonton.

Mercy Funk is a groove-based high-energy octet that plays an addictive blend of rhythm and blues, urban soul grooves, gospel, and adult pop and rock.

Kicking Horse Culture says Mercy Funk is much more about “fun” than “funk” when it hits the bandstand, playing on all sorts of genres, even with some twangy country tones.

Mercy Funk is typically only a quartet, but they are bringing the entire touring band for Salmon Arm’s Roots and Blues Festival, forming an eight-piece band augmented with great horn players that will riff over all of the percolating grooves. From Golden, they will travel to Salmon Arm to play the festival before heading home.

This could be the last chance for people in Golden to catch Mercy Funk with their drummer Kevin “the Gongfather” Gaudet, who is departing from the band after a final adieu in Edmonton the following week.

Mercy Funk released their debut self-titled EP in 2016, earning them an Edmonton Music Award nomination for best rhythm and blues/ soul recording of the year for their song Hey!

To check out more of their music or where else you can get in on their show, go to www.mercyfunk.com.

From Mountains to Prairies joins Mercy Funk for the final show of the season.

Go to www.kickinghorseculture.ca/summer-kicks-2019 and click on Mercy Funk’s photo for a preview of what you can expect on Wednesday, August 14 at 7 p.m. in Spirit Square.