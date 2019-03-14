Mercury on the rise next week for Chilliwack say forecasters

Break out the sunblock, Chilliwack, the sun is about to come out

People enjoy the view of Cultus Lake during a sunny winter stroll. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Break out the sunblock, it’s about to get warm outside.

The forecast for the week ahead has Environment Canada calling for toastier temperatures ranging from 12 or 13 degrees Celsius by the weekend, up to a balmy 23 degrees by Tuesday, March 19.

Most Chilliwackians have been counting down the days until spring.

After a prolonged period of snow and colder-than-usual temperatures in this winter in February, March saw a high temperature of 11 degrees Celsius on March 10, which made it one of the warmest spots in Canada.

That was after more snow fell on March 6/7, marking 25 days with residual snow on the ground, because once the polar vortex touched down, it was pretty frosty for the longest while.

@CHWKjournojfeinberg@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.