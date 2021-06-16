Mercer Celgar to install new debarking technology thanks to $4.5 million in federal funds

The federal government has announced it will be funding a $4.5 million project at the Mercer Celgar Pulp Mill in Castlegar.

The project features innovative technology and processes that improve fibre processing and address regional fibre availability issues in British Columbia.

A first-of-its-kind, high-capacity and low-operating-cost stationary flail debarker will be installed at the mill. This new flail debarker removes bark from wood that would previously end up as debris after the harvesting process. This will reduce the amount of forest waste and lower emissions from decreased forest residue burning.

Funding for the project is provided through the Investments in Forest Industry Transformation program, which encourages the Canadian forest sector to adopt innovative technologies and processes to establish new product streams and emerging markets.

“With this support from the Government of Canada, Mercer Celgar is putting in place one more piece of the sustainability puzzle as we rise to meet the challenge of climate change,” said Mercer Celgar President David Gandossi.

“This new wood room allows Mercer to continue its leadership position in the 21st-century bioeconomy by making full and efficient use of our valuable forest resources. In addition, this investment further supports sustainability initiatives that will enhance social, economic and environmental benefits for our communities.”

In the announcement Minister of Natural Resources Seamus O’Regan Jr. said, “The forestry sector is innovating, finding new ways to reduce forest waste and developing new products for Canadians. This project that will create jobs and lower emissions. And that’s how we get to net zero.”



