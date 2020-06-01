Mercer Celgar announces 30 days of downtime at Castlegar mill in July

Sawlog stumpage charges on pulpwood and complex stumpage rules some reasons for downtime

Mercer Celgar has announced it will have 30 days of downtime at its Castlegar mill this July.

The mill will also be closed for an additional five days on top of the downtime for regularly planned maintenance.

In a statement, the company said the downtime is due to reduced regional fibre availability from sawmills impacted by COVID-19, additional costs on sawlog stumpage charges on pulpwood and an oversupply of already-harvested pulp wood brought on by complex provincial stumpage rules.

Castlegar News has reached out to Mercer Celgar regarding the amount of employees that could be laid off from the downtime and the financial costs associated with it.

