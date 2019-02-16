Mental Wellness Centre to hold launch event for 8th annual Walk to Defeat Depression

The general public is invited to the Mental Wellness Centre on Feb. 20 for the launch event to begin planning the annual Walk to Defeat Depression.
The launch meeting will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the centre, located at 118-246 Martin St., and will be discussing the scheduled walk on May 25. Anyone looking to volunteer with or sponsor this event is encouraged to attend.
Proceeds from the 8th annual Walk to Defeat Depression will go towards supporting better services in the community for people living with and and affected by mental health issues.
For more information, follow the campaign on Facebook at Penticton Defeat Depression.
