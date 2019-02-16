Mental Wellness Centre to hold launch event for 8th annual Walk to Defeat Depression

The launch happens on Feb. 20 at the centre, will be discussing the walk scheduled for May 25

Volunteers at the 2018 Walk to Defeat Depression. The Mental Wellness Centre will be hosting a launch event to discuss this year’s walk on Feb. 20 . Jordyn Thomson/Western News

The general public is invited to the Mental Wellness Centre on Feb. 20 for the launch event to begin planning the annual Walk to Defeat Depression.

The launch meeting will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the centre, located at 118-246 Martin St., and will be discussing the scheduled walk on May 25. Anyone looking to volunteer with or sponsor this event is encouraged to attend.

Proceeds from the 8th annual Walk to Defeat Depression will go towards supporting better services in the community for people living with and and affected by mental health issues.

For more information, follow the campaign on Facebook at Penticton Defeat Depression.

